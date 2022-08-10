U.S. Federal Court breach reveals IT and security maturation issues

In late July 2022, Politico ran a story detailing how the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating a recent data breach of the federal court system, which dated back to early 2020. The chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), described the breach as a “system security failure of the U.S. Courts’ document management system.”

On the same day, July 28, 2022, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) published the report GAO-22-105068 “U.S. Courts: Action Needed to Improve IT Management and Establish a Chief Information Officer.” The GAO report described systemic shortcomings in the administration of the U.S. court system, including the lack of a CIO, to oversee the substantive infrastructure.

The U.S. court system breach(es)

Nadler described the breach as “three hostile foreign actors” who had attacked the U.S. court system. At the briefing, DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen noted that his division was working closely with the courts and judges on the attacks. Olsen, quoted by Reuters, said “While I can’t speak directly to the nature of the ongoing investigation of the type of threats that you’ve mentioned regarding the effort to compromise public judicial dockets, this is of course a significant concern for us given the nature of the information that's often held by the court.”

David Sellers a spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts noted, “Cybersecurity is one of our highest priorities. We continue to work closely with our executive branch partners, take precautions to protect our systems, and engage in the modernization of the CM/ECF system (Judiciary’s Case Management/Electronic Case Files system).” He pointed to the January 2021 statement put out by his office concerning the Solar Winds compromise, which affected the court system. During the hearing, it was made clear that the Solar Winds compromise was not the breach to which Nadler was referring but a separate action involving the U.S court system.

The GAO would like a word

The obfuscation of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts makes sense, with the broad and all-encompassing phrase, “and engaged in the modernization of the CM/ECF system” when taken in the context of the state of affairs within the office from the optic of the GAO. The GAO report highlights shortcomings in 11 of the 12 recommended leading workforce management practices

The GAO made 18 recommendations in the July 2022 missive. To the trained CIO/CISO eye, the GAO’s recommendations are clearly designed to guide an office seemingly starting from ground zero to evolve an IT and cybersecurity workforce that currently lacks maturation.

While not directly associated with the breaches described by Representative Nadler, the lack of a CIO is indicative of a boat sailing without a guiding hand on the tiller to keep it moving in the right direction. The 18 recommendations indicate that the information technology/security team is at the docks and needs to chart its course toward a more robust and secure environment for the nation’s court system.