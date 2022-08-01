Three Pillars of the Autonomous SOC

Security operations center (SOC) leaders face a difficult balancing act. They need to secure complex infrastructures and applications as organizations shift to the cloud, achieve digital transformation, and manage risk – while attracting and retaining skilled cybersecurity talent in a tight labor market.

Add in today’s fast-evolving threat landscape with its increased volume of sophisticated attacks, and you have the perfect storm: the lack of visibility into complex operating environments, the inability to analyze cloud-scale volumes of data, and the struggle to enhance team performance. All of which lead to lower productivity and higher security risk.

The need for automation will continue to accelerate — rapidly. As SOCs implement automation capabilities, so too will attackers, and with increasing sophistication.

The SOC must evolve

A new model — the autonomous SOC — is required for organizations that hope to stay ahead of the exponential increase in data from myriad sources, the continued shortage of skilled analysts, the endless queue of bad actors, and the volume and criticality of cyberattacks.

The autonomous SOC will enable SOC leaders to automate triage, investigation and hunting so their teams will be able to perform fast, effective detection and incident response to resolve threats on large-scale, cloud-first infrastructures.

Deploying AI-driven automation in the SOC to handle the repetitive tasks of reviewing alerts to determine which require action will enable analysts to focus on hunting, investigating and responding. This will make analysts’ work more fulfilling as they use their skills and experience to perform in-depth analyses of threats and how to eradicate them. It also will make organizations more secure and less vulnerable to sophisticated attacks.

The pillars of the autonomous SOC

There are three pillars to the autonomous SOC:

Data . The autonomous SOC will have a flexible and scalable data, which can be ingested from all sources and formats. Multitenancy and the ability to collect global data – while complying with privacy requirements – are critical for realizing the full benefits of the autonomous SOC across even in the largest, most complex organizations.

. The autonomous SOC will have a flexible and scalable data, which can be ingested from all sources and formats. Multitenancy and the ability to collect global data – while complying with privacy requirements – are critical for realizing the full benefits of the autonomous SOC across even in the largest, most complex organizations. Analytics . The autonomous SOC will provide automated AI/ML-based analytics to empower analysts to perform incident response on large-scale, cloud-first infrastructures. This enhanced visibility will help SOC teams do a better job of managing security alerts and investigating compliance-based risks.

. The autonomous SOC will provide automated AI/ML-based analytics to empower analysts to perform incident response on large-scale, cloud-first infrastructures. This enhanced visibility will help SOC teams do a better job of managing security alerts and investigating compliance-based risks. Community. The autonomous SOC will be interconnected. The exchange of communal resources including intelligence, information and content will continue to expand. This will enable SOC teams to optimize their incident response skills and leverage the latest attack techniques, making SOC management more efficient, effective and robust.

Underpinning these pillars will be automation. The autonomous SOC will be infused with automation technologies that will enable analysts to focus on threat stories, not just the next alert that crosses their screens. Automating the triage, investigation and hunting of threats means analysts will start investigations with a clear understanding of the full impact of a threat.

Benefits of the autonomous SOC

The autonomous SOC will deliver myriad benefits for SOC leaders and analysts as well as the organizations they serve.

For SOC leaders it will:

Easily ingest all data from any infrastructure and applications, giving security teams full visibility across the entire attack surface.

Combine detection, investigation, hunting, automation, and forensic analysis into a single easy-to-use platform so security teams can respond to threats quickly and decisively.

For SOC analysts it will provide:

Analytics, AI and ML to alleviate threat alert fatigue by improving alert quality that differentiates between low-impact and high-impact alerts. This is done by sifting through all of the data to detect threats before they become breaches and identifying attacks before they cause damage.

Reduced burnout by automating triage, investigation and hunting – resulting in fast, effective detection and incident response to rapidly resolve threats whether on-prem or in the cloud.

With each step toward the autonomous SOC, security teams are moving closer to providing their organization with a more comprehensive, valuable and resilient security posture than has ever been possible.

