Using Security Best Practices via a Centralized Resource Hub

Communities are vital to the work we do at the Center for Internet Security (CIS). For years, expert IT volunteers from around the world have helped us develop, review, edit, and maintain the secure configuration recommendations contained in every CIS Benchmark. They've also helped us create and update the guidance and security best practices of the CIS Critical Security Controls (CIS Controls).

Years ago, we realized we needed to provide an official home for these communities and the consensus processes they help to drive. This led us to create CIS WorkBench. Let's explore what this hub is all about.

What does CIS WorkBench do, exactly?

CIS WorkBench brings together the CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks Communities, enabling greater collaboration among experts. Discussions range from the most detailed technical configuration settings to broader cybersecurity policies. Integrating these groups on the same platform provides everyone with greater insight into key initiatives, such as how the content in the CIS Benchmarks map to Safeguards within the CIS Controls.

With CIS WorkBench’s user-friendly dashboard, participating in multiple communities is easier than ever. It’s also simple to track discussion topics and follow a CIS Benchmark along each stage of the approval process. CIS WorkBench allows users to create tickets, filter through group forums, and download publicly-available CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks resources.

Features for CIS SecureSuite Members

Finally, CIS WorkBench provides additional features and cybersecurity resources for CIS SecureSuite Members:

Download CIS-CAT Pro (comprised of Assessor and Dashboard), our premiere configuration assessment tool; CIS CSAT Pro, our utility for tracking and prioritizing your implementation of the CIS Controls; and CIS Build Kits, which automate the implementation of CIS Benchmark security recommendations on your systems.

Download XML, Excel, OVAL, and Word versions of the CIS Benchmarks.

Tailor CIS Benchmark settings to align with organizational needs and maintain those customizations throughout new releases of the tool.

Working together for the future

We’re excited to see how these communities and resources grow over time through CIS WorkBench. Anyone can create a free account and join in the discussion. We hope you'll contribute to these efforts and help us create confidence in the connected world.

Click here to apply for CIS SecureSuite Membership and here to create a CIS WorkBench account.