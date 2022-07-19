How CSPs can Future Proof 5G Mobile Networks

According to Benjamin Franklin, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!”

This sentiment definitely applies to operating mobile networks and their technology lifecycle on the 5G journey and beyond.

Mobile networks are complex, and communications service providers (CSPs) must deal with this complexity to support new technologies while assuring existing technologies and protecting the connected world.

From 2G to 5G, CSPs must have a vision and a strategy for how to manage the networks, realize revenue, and continue to innovate. They must also have strategies and plans to ensure the network is efficient to support deployment, launch, and daily operations.

5G has introduced many new technologies and changes for mobile networks – from radio access networks (RAN) to core to the data center edge. CSPs must determine how they want to navigate this versatile ecosystem while engaging new players such as hyperscalers in an already complex multivendor environment, to ensure continued success with performance and service.

Netscout’s concise technology lifecycle plan can provide CSPs with benefits in the following areas for 5G networks:

Radio frequency (RF) planning and design: Achieve better planning and design, CapEx savings, and lower total cost of ownership

Engineering: Meet milestones and stay on track with go-to-market strategy

Trials: Make production-ready decisions with real-time insights

Analytics: Launch your network with confidence based on analytics and insights

Operations: Leverage end-through-end troubleshooting and improve mean time to repair (MTTR)

Optimization: Use automation and analytics to drive return on investment (ROI)

In each area, Netscout offers vendor-agnostic tools with a scalable virtual visibility platform to help CSPs successfully observe and navigate challenges within their 5G networks.

As guardians of the connected world, we understand the importance of the technology lifecycle. Netscout’s 5G technology lifecycle plan helps CSPs future-proof their 5G mobile networks to meet the performance requirements of the next generation of technologies, while ensuring a high quality of performance and service for existing networks and subscribers.

