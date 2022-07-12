Concentric launches new data privacy and cybersecurity solution Eclipse

Private risk consultancy firm Concentric has announced the launch of Eclipse, a new “turnkey solution” designed to provide enhanced cybersecurity and digital privacy to users. The platform offers leveled subscription tiers, “à la carte” services, and defense-in-depth across consumer identities, devices, accounts and network connections, according to the company. The release comes as cybercrime continues to plague organizations across the globe and data becomes a key commodity of value to malicious cyber actors.

Eclipse available in multi-tier and standalone options

In a press release, Concentric stated that Eclipse packages are available to all users in three different tiers:

Partial Eclipse, featuring bi-weekly personally identifiable information (PII) scrubbing, credit lock, monitoring and alerting, identity theft protection and $1 million identity theft insurance policy.

Annular Eclipse, featuring weekly PII scrubbing, Keeper Unlimited password manager, BreachWatch, 1 TB secure storage, Malwarebytes Premium for up to five devices, Mullvad VPN for up to five devices, plus all services included in Partial Eclipse.

Total Eclipse, featuring Daily PII scrubbing, imposter account removal, compromised account restoration, concierge onboarding and support, plus all services included in Partial and Annular Eclipse.

Cyber crisis tabletop, penetration testing, ransomware preparedness, social engineering assessment and secure mobile SIM are also available as standalone services, Concentric added.

Concentric evolving into full-spectrum risk solutions provider

Concentric CIO Casey Allen said that the Eclipse launch represents the firm’s ongoing evolution toward providing full-spectrum solutions that identify and manage the risks of its clients. “Having watched the trends over the last few years, digital privacy – or the lack thereof – is among the most alarming we observed. We have worked hard over this past year to professionalize our privacy service and establish partnerships with some of the industry’s most prestigious names to curate turnkey cyber solutions for our clients.”