Why Bloomfield Robotics Won a $1M Tech Boost

Pivotal to the success of a startup looking to scale – especially in this cloud-first age – is DevOps: full-stack capability that can handle all aspects of development, from infrastructure provisioning through coding, testing, and continuous integration/delivery. But the demands of DevOps don’t stop there, especially when a company is growing rapidly.

Now that applications and systems are housed in varying combinations of on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud, DevOps transforms into DevSecOps (development, security and operations), working in tight alignment with the security architecture and the CSO, to ensure that all endpoints are protected. This use case, scaling a startup, is tailor-made for Akamai’s suite of security solutions, and we wanted to help a deserving visionary multiply its impact.

Equipping a visionary startup to scale for good

Last fall Akamai unveiled its Future of Life Online Challenge, a Shark Tank-style competition for innovative startups looking to make their vision a reality. After reviewing a slew of applicants, three finalists were selected to present to our judging panel, led by Akamai CEO Tom Leighton. The winning startup was then invited to our Cambridge headquarters to be fitted with $1M in customized solutions for cybersecurity, delivery, and cloud compute to help it scale operations.

Our winner, Bloomfield Robotics, has an extraordinary vision. It aims to tackle food insecurity on a global scale, improving use of arable land and food quality by photographing individual plants at scale then using AI to interpret that data to increase crop yields across the globe – and even in space.

Meet our contest winner, Bloomfield Robotics

Bloomfield is led by Mark DeSantis, a serial entrepreneur, whose previous company RoadBotics uses image capture from mobile phone cameras to analyze the condition and health of asphalt road surfaces in major cities in the US and Europe. Certain patterns of cracks or deformations, for example, can be treated quickly when identified early, preventing dangerous potholes and expensive repairs down the road.

But translating this approach to improving crop yields wasn’t as easy as it looked. DeSantis likes to solve challenging problems, and food insecurity across the globe is one of the biggest. World events, such as weather and war, exacerbate the problem every year. The Russian War in Ukraine, for example, has increased the number of people experiencing food insecurity by another 40 million. Even if we could stop climate change and war tomorrow, the world’s population is going to grow more than 40% over the next 30 years. With all arable land already being farmed, improving crop yields is the only way. But much of what we’ve used up to improve those yields – herbicides, pesticides, and genetic modifications – have only stressed the planet further.

DeSantis wanted to find a natural solution that would also be profitable. His source of inspiration, he says, came in an “a-ha” memory: being in the back garden with his Italian immigrant grandfather, who grew an abundance of perfect tomatoes every year, more than anyone could expect from the plot of land he worked with. The only difference between that back garden and every other one, was his grandfather, who spent time every day inspecting his plants making sure any pests or disease were quickly identified and addressed. He also picked each tomato at the peak of its flavor. The constant individual attention he gave each plant meant that the garden not only produced more fruit, but the best fruit possible.

DeSantis saw that he needed to apply his grandfather’s attention to plants at scale – huge scale – so that modern farmers could achieve crop yields DeSantis’s grandfather achieved in his backyard, multiplied by acres. To do this, Bloomfield Robotics uses its FlashTM technology, a camera that mounts easily on a Kubota or other field implement, to photograph plants with incredible clarity, so the images can be uploaded to the cloud and analyzed by the company’s deep learning algorithm for potential signs of disease or harvest readiness.

Protecting data to solve food insecurity

The data Bloomfield Robotics collects is critical to solving food insecurity because it can tell different stakeholders all they need to know about individual plants, entire crops in a particular area (or in different parts of one farm), and future yield. For example, picking a crop at its peak can be a matter of a three-day window, which if missed even by a day or two can lead to a substantial drop in yield. Other plants have peak times of harvest for flavor or nutritional potency. Bloomfield’s plant data can also inform the breeders of seeds so that scientists can dial in acreage production to an even greater degree.

Not surprisingly, vineyards have been the company’s biggest first adopter. Vine and grape health makes or breaks a vintage, and until now, grape growers had relied on anecdotal evidence gathered by examining vines by hand. With FlashTM technology, entire vineyards are scanned twice a day, producing as much as two terabytes of data per camera.

And here’s where winning Akamai’s $1M challenge comes in. With multiple users of so much data – farmers, scientists, even regulatory authorities – securing access to their data and intellectual property is a huge priority. Bloomfield Robotics, like so many startups, needs to assemble a custom suite of security solutions that will reduce the complexity of implementation, deployment, and maintenance, especially with components being increasingly deployed on the cloud. Akamai’s edge compute and real-time data processing will also help to open substantial new markets and opportunities for new and existing customers, some of whom currently have to send discs of their photographs overnight via a delivery service because of low or lacking connectivity.

Getting power and protection in place now for Bloomfield Robotics is also perfect timing. The company recently contracted with NASA to undertake a proof-of-concept on how to grow better, more bountiful crops in space. The aim is to feed travelers to the moon and Mars, but right now it’s happening on earth in a lab. Fresh crops have many benefits for astronauts, but the two big ones are oxygen production and the high nutrient content of fresh food, which benefits not only their bodies but their psychological health – benefits that translate equally to us earth-dwellers too.

Watch the Future of Life Online Challenge

