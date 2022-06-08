The tech behind the 2022 US CSO50 winners: Celebrating the CSO50 Solutions Partners

The CSO50 Award is a recognized mark of risk and security excellence. The award is given to organizations/companies rather than individuals, making it an honor in which everyone on the security team can take pride.

Underpinning each winning project is a diverse suite of products, solutions, and platforms, sourced from an array of vendors large and small. Here for the first time we recognise the technologies behind our CSO 50-winning projects, each by itself a provider of excellence in security and IT. These vendors partnered with our winning organizations. They provided technology utilised by the most successful and innovative CSOs as tools and platforms by which to create greatness.

“Through the CSO 50 we are proud to showcase the companies and executives leading the charge in strategic security leadership, making customers and organisations safe, secure and private,” said Matt Egan, Editorial Director, CSO. “It is important also to shine a light on the tools and platforms chosen by those technology leaders and their organizations, on which to build their most innovative projects.”

This is the 2022 US CSO 50 Solutions Partners.

The 2022 winners

Please join us in congratulating the Solutions Partners of the 2022 US CSO 50 award winners.