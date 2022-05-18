Deepfence Cloud builds on ThreatStryker security observability platform

Deepfence, a security observability and protection company, has launched Deepfence Cloud, a fully managed, cloud-native security SaaS observability system built on the company's on-premises ThreatStryker software.

Deepfence Cloud, unveiled at the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 event this week, is aimed at observing runtime indicators of attack (IOA), and indicators of compromise (IOC) and correlating events to provide real-time monitoring of attacks as well as mitigation and remediation capabilities. The software is generally available now.

"Deepfence Cloud protects cloud-native applications at runtime across public and hybrid clouds, Kubernetes, serverless, and virtual machines," says Sandeep Lahane, CEO and founder of Deepfence. "It'll be delivered as a fully managed service with all the SaaS features that customers need, such as streamlined user management, access control, scaling, and more."

Deepfence Cloud features multi-instance cloud support

In addition to the base features of ThreatStryker, which include observation, correlation, and protection of runtime assets, Deepfence Cloud adds scanning capabilities for cloud security posture, compliance enablement across multicloud environments, and usage of cloud security posture data for deeper attack path detection and protection, according to the company.

The launch, Lahane adds, includes support for major cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Additionally, the solution will inherit ThreatStrkyer's container, Kubernetes, and serverless integrations including Amazon EKS, AWS Fargate, docker, VMware Tanzu, and RedHat Openshift.

"Observability products like Deepfence are an important tool in the security team arsenal, as many products/solutions might work with a cloud but often do not span instances or distributed workloads/applications," says Chris Steffen, research director at analyst and consulting firm Enterprise Management Associates. "The ability to provide security to all of the environments that a customer or a user might engage with is extremely important and represents the next shift in a critical feature for many security solutions."

Deepfence's SaaS system, Lahane points out, will allow customers, through a few clicks, to sign on using SSO (single sign-on) and social logins and start protecting their assets in a matter of minutes. The visual interface of Deepfence cloud will be consistent with the base products ThreatMapper and ThreatStryker.