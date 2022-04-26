PureVPN introduces quantum-resistant feature to enhance security, tackle threats

Virtual private network (VPN) provider PureVPN has introduced a quantum-resistant feature to its OpenVPN protocol to provide users with more security and privacy for the post-quantum world. The firm has partnered with Quantinuum to deploy quantum-resistant encryption keys which, using its Quantum Origin platform, are generated via a verified quantum process, PureVPN said. The news comes as the security sector prepares for threats posed by the post-quantum encryption era.

Enhancing security amid quantum computing threats

In a press release, PureVPN stated that quantum computers will be able to override traditional encryption protocols, rendering them obsolete and not fit for purpose in the future. With the deployment of quantum-resistant encryption keys, users will gain strengthened privacy and anonymity on devices, enhanced remote-work security, safer online banking and cryptocurrency transactions, and an added layer of protection from illegal surveillance as quantum computers gain more momentum and become more accessible/commercial, it added. The feature will initially be rolled out along with split tunnelling and obfuscation features in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android apps, PureVPN said.

PureVPN co-founder and CEO Uzair Gadit said, “To put it into perspective, mathematical problems that would currently take a traditional supercomputer until the end of time, will be solved by a quantum computer in a matter of hours. That’s how powerful the technology will be. Quantum computers will outperform even the most powerful supercomputer that exists in this day and age, meaning all current encryption protocols will be broken in time.”

Quantum-resistant encryption is key

The threats posed by quantum computers of the future are significant, with attackers already known to be tapping encrypted data channels and collecting a substantial amount of data in anticipation of unlocking it in the future using quantum computers. As a result, organizations, technology providers, and internet standards are steadily transitioning to quantum-safe encryption to protect data and systems of the future. NATO has begun testing quantum-safe solutions to investigate the feasibility and practicality of such technology for real-world implementations while the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently launched a competition to identify and standardize quantum-safe encryption algorithms. “Using encryption keys generated from a verifiable quantum source enhances security above what is available today, and takes risks off the table at a time where the cyber threat has never been higher,” said Duncan Jones, head of cybersecurity at Quantinuum.