What IT leaders from United Airlines, Aflac, Zoom and more predict for the future of InfoSec

Cyberattacks that shut factories and disable e-commerce. Contracting firms that have access to crypto currency and know how to negotiate with ransomware attackers. Warfare that takes place simultaneously online as well as on the ground.

We’re living in a different world in which no business or government is isolated from these threats. That’s why CSO’s Future of InfoSec Summit is a must-attend event. Taking place virtually March 8 and 9, the event will take a 360-degree look at managing information risk.

The summit kicks off with a conversation with Juliette Kayyem, CNN national security analyst and Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration. She will address assessing the threat landscape – including threats from nation states – defining risk appetite, and the leadership necessary to meet the challenge. Kayyem will also offer analysis of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine and its potential affects on businesses.

The program features seasoned information security leaders including United Airlines Vice President and CISO Deneen DeFiore and Martin Bally, vice president and CISO at the Campbell Soup Company, who will address and creating a corporate culture of security and incident response, respectively.

Veracode founder and CTO Chris Wysopal will discuss the latest on Log4j and how to deal with unknown risks in open source tools. Addressing the evolving role of cyber insurance is a panel featuring Lori Bailey, chief insurance officer at Corvus Insurance; Cowbell Cyber co-founder Trent Cooksley, and Paul McKay, security and risk analyst at Forrester.

As business look to fill key cybersecurity jobs, we’ll explore strategies for finding, growing and retaining security talent with Tim Byrd, CISO at TIAA; Khalilah Scott, founder of the women’s networking group TechSecChix; and Jeff Weber, executive director at the executive search firm Robert Half.

Caroline Beckmann, Senior Director at the marketing firm Trident DMG will present an interactive workshop on crisis and reputation management in the wake of a cyber incident.

Amita Potnis, research director at IDC’s Future of Trust practice, will offer predictions on how private organizations will rethink how they use measures of trust in their strategy and operations. Later, IDC will present its Best in Future of Trust North America Awards.

On March 9, the focus shifts to defensive strategies. Michael Daniel, president and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance, will discuss the mandate and possibilities of the newly created federal Cyber Safety Review Board.

Analysts and experts will provide actionable insights throughout the day. Stephen Jensen, senior director of operations at the Center for Internet Security, will advise what you need to know about planning tabletop exercises. Richard Stiennon, chief research analyst at IT-Harvest, will present a workshop on Curating the Security Toolbox. Irwin Lazar, president and principal analyst at Metrigy, will cover the expanding collaboration security landscape beyond phones and email. Lazar will also discuss collaboration security in a live, interactive discussion.

Lynn Haaland, chief compliance, ethics and privacy officer at Zoom, will discuss privacy and the transforming digital workforce, and how compliance doesn’t have to hinder product development. DJ Goldsworthy, vice president and global practice lead at Aflac, will instruct attendees on building a technology rationalization program.

Explore the world of venture capital investment in InfoSec solutions with Jay Leek of SYN Ventures. Additionally, Rick Grinnell, founder and managing partner at Glasswing Ventures, and Renee Guttmann, a venture capital adviser and former CISO will share what they see in the market. Later, Guttmann will share how to coach businesses on defining risk tolerance.

Addressing the vital area of healthcare and medical device security will be Bill Aerts, managing director of the Center for Medical Device Cybersecurity at the University of Minnesota.

Throughout the summit, sponsors including Google and IBM will offer thought leadership and solutions on subjects such as embedding security into every workflow and operating with integrated, proactive threat management.

Pictured above (left to right): United Airlines Vice President and CISO Deneen DeFiore; Zoom Chief Compliance, Ethics and Privacy Officer Lynn Haaland; Stephen Jensen, senior director of operations at the Center for Internet Security.