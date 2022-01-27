How Zero Trust Prevents Impersonation of Authorized Individuals in Media and Entertainment

When it comes to cyber security among media and entertainment companies, the lesson learned is trust no one!

Companies in that industry represent a target-rich environment for cyber-attacks. That’s due to their proprietary content, highly sensitive communications, dependencies on external collaborators, data that can be bartered and sold, and intense deadline pressures.

In 2014, an attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment “revealed the personal information of tens of thousands of people, exposed embarrassing email exchanges between high-powered actors and executives, cost the studio tens of millions of dollars, and one top executive lost her job,” CNBC recounted a year later.

Are you a digital innovator? Learn about Akamai's $1 million challenge.

The attack on Sony appeared to unleash malware able to utilize “management and network file sharing features to propagate, shut down network services, and reboot computers” among other havoc-wreaking features, Ars Technica reported.

Sony may have been the most consequential attack but it’s not an isolated example. In 2017, after Netflix reportedly refused to pay a ransomware demand, cyber criminals illicitly released most episodes in a new season of the popular Orange is the New Black streaming series. That same year, more people illegally saw the Game of Thrones premiere than did legitimate subscribers.

Piracy is a significant issue for the media and entertainment industry. There were more than 3 billion connections to piracy websites in the first three quarters of 2021, according to a report from Akamai.

“Media and entertainment companies are fighting a battle on two fronts,” says Akamai security researcher Steve Ragan. “Internally, they are dealing with ransomware and potential compromise of employee records. Externally they’re combating pirated streams and even illicit rebroadcasting of events.”

Another threat: Content pirates are creating their own apps for streaming that content, which exposes potential liability, Ragan says. “Some are loading up these apps with ads to generate more revenue for themselves and consumers don’t know where those ads may lead, exposing themselves to more threats.”

Zero Trust creates a safer cyber world

Authorized individuals constantly run the risk of being impersonated by malicious actors, which can result in successful phishing attacks, theft of proprietary content and intellectual capital, and losses up to billions of dollars in direct revenue and potentially more financial losses from reputational damage.

The most realistic way to address cybercrime in this industry is to implement a Zero Trust network security model. To be clear, Zero Trust isn’t a single product that can be purchased and installed; rather, it’s an approach to security that ensures that even if attackers gain access to one point on a network, they won’t be able to move laterally among different servers and systems, as was apparently the case with Sony and other enterprises.

Many organizations today rely on authorized users having the correct credentials, such as username and password. But Zero Trust goes further, ensuring that credentials are verified, such as with multifactor authentication. IT should rethink access models and technologies to ensure the business is secure, while still enabling fast and simple access for all users, including the many third-party collaborators in media and entertainment, including talent, writers, directors, and producers.

The Zero Trust framework dictates stopping any one person, device, or network from having inherent trust so that only verified and authorized users and devices can access applications and data. At the same time, it protects those applications and users from advanced threats on the internet. Micro-segmentation of network assets ensures that attackers can’t simply gain initial access and hop to anywhere on the network.

As more media and entertainment companies depend on digital content, Zero Trust provides an essential guardrail to safeguarding their vital assets.

Click here to further explore how a Zero Trust approach protects media and entertainment enterprises.

Does your company make life better for your customers through innovative digital experiences? We want to hear about it! Enter the Future of Life Online Challenge for your chance to win $1 million worth of Akamai cybersecurity and edge technology solutions.

Tell me more.