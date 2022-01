In this valuable NETSCOUT Threat Intelligence Report video, we explore the triple extortion attack method by looking at three key components:

Data Encryption Data Theft DDoS Attacks

Fact: Ransomware gangs have added triple-extortion attacks to their criminal service offerings. By combining data encryption, data theft, and DDoS attacks, threat actors hit a ransomware trifecta designed to increase the possibility of payment.

Explore the Interactive Report at www.netscout.com/threatreport