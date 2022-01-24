22 cybersecurity myths organizations need to stop believing in 2022

The past few years have seen a dramatic shift in how organizations protect themselves against attackers. The hybrid working model, fast-paced digitalization, and increased number of ransomware incidents have changed the security landscape, making CISOs' jobs more complex than ever.

This convoluted environment requires a new mindset to defend, and things that might have held true in the past might no longer be useful. Can digital certificates' expiration dates still be managed in a spreadsheet? Is encryption 'magic dust'? And are humans actually the weakest link?

Security experts weigh in the 22 cybersecurity myths that we finally need to retire in 2022.

1. Buying more tools can bolster cybersecurity protection

One of the biggest traps businesses fall into is the assumption they need more tools and platforms to protect themselves. Once they have those tools, they think they are safe.

Organizations are lured into buying products "touted as the silver-bullet solution," says Ian McShane, Arctic Wolf's field CTO. "This definitely isn't the key to success."