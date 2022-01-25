Prioritizing and remediating vulnerabilities in the wake of Log4J and Microsoft's Patch Tuesday blunder

The past few weeks left IT professionals overwhelmed as organizations scrambled to assess if they were vulnerable to threats posed by the Log4Shell vulnerability. As if that weren't enough of a challenge over the holidays, more Log4j CVEs followed, not all of which deserved equal attention.

And Microsoft’s January Patch Tuesday flaws caused even more confusion, with the first batch of updates breaking functionality, forcing another round of updates.

Such is the predicament often faced by IT and cybersecurity professionals: Figuring out which vulnerabilities are most critical and deserve immediate attention, what can wait, and when to trust and apply an update.

The skill requires sharp technical understanding, planning, and tact as delaying crucial patches, under the false assumption that the vulnerabilities they cater to pose a limited threat, can cause devastating consequences. On the flip side, dedicating resources to patching flimsy “vulnerabilities” that may never be exploited without attackers gaining administrative access to a system could become a wasted effort.

The CVSS scoring model does not measure risk

Introduced in 2005 after research by the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC), the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) standard was designed to help organizations assess the “severity” of the flaws. While CVSS scores provide a decent idea of a vulnerability’s severity, they can fall short. CVSS 3.1 scoring guidelines emphasize that CVSS scores are designed to measure a vulnerability’s severity and not the risk it poses.