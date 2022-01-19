Microsoft's Pluton security processor tackles hardware, firmware vulnerabilities

While this year’s Consumer Electronics Show was impacted by COVID, it didn’t stop Lenovo from announcing the first Microsoft Pluton-powered Windows 11 PCs. First announced in 2020, the Pluton is a security processor that Microsoft developed in partnership with AMD and Qualcomm to provide what they called “chip to cloud” security. Pluton is designed to eliminate opportunities for attackers to reduce the attack surface within Windows PCs.

What is the Microsoft Pluton processor?

The Pluton processor first appeared in Microsoft's Xbox console and Azure Sphere. Pluton combines the functions of the CPU and the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) in its silicon and performs tasks such as verifying the integrity of the OS. This places the root of trust on the same silicon as the processor, mitigating, for example, man-in-the-middle type attacks where the attacker can sniff the bus between CPU and TPM. It also means that additional access protections and limitations can be designed so that users and administrators may have different access rights and thus better protect from user-targeted attacks.

Why is Pluton needed?

The Spectre and Meltdown security issues showed us that an attacker can sit between the CPU processor and the operating system and potentially read the transmission of highly sensitive data. Mitigating Spectre and Meltdown came with a cost in performance. I’ve had to disable Spectre and Meltdown protections on certain machines where the impact on database performance what too high. We’ve known for years that we will need to upgrade hardware with better protected processors to mitigate processor-based attacks.

Mitigating hardware vulnerabilities often requires a firmware update, which can be a difficult and ignored process. Firmware updating needs a lot of overhead and management and can’t be easily automated. Until now, all the computers under my control have had to have their firmware updated either by me manually determining that the firmware needed updating, or by installing a vendor-provided software management tool to monitor for and deploy firmware updates. Except for my Surface devices, no other firmware update has been manageable through Windows Update, Windows Software Update Services, Configuration Manager or Intune.