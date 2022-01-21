Security hygiene and posture management: A 2022 priority

While cybersecurity is complex and multifaceted, security certifications (i.e., CISSP common body of knowledge 8 domains), regulations (i.e., HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.), and best practices (i.e., CIS critical security controls) all recommend starting cybersecurity programs at the same place: security hygiene and posture management. Experts agree that strong cybersecurity starts with the basics, like knowing about all IT assets deployed, establishing secure configurations, monitoring “drift” from these secure configurations, prioritizing remediation actions based on risk scores, and validating that everything is working as it should.

As a simple analogy, think about maintaining your automobile. If you follow best practices like regularly changing your motor oil, keeping your tires inflated at the recommended levels, and following the maintenance guidelines in your owner’s manual, your maintenance will be predictable, and your automobile will likely be reliable.

Yup, security hygiene and posture management fits neatly into the “ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” category, so you’d think that security professionals would institute military-like precision on how they configure and maintain IT assets. Alas, that assumption would be dead wrong.

Unfortunately, new ESG research reveals: