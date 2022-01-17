Lockheed’s Teresa Merklin: There’s no such thing as a quick fix

Teresa Merklin specializes in cyber risk assessment and engineering for cyber resiliency.

As a fellow at Lockheed Martin attached to its Aeronautics Cyber Range and someone with 30 years’ experience in software engineering and cybersecurity engineering, Merklin has seen security practitioners and others seek out a quick solution, the so-called silver bullet. And she still frequently hears security products and technologies hyped as such.

But she’s here to confirm: There’s no such thing as a quick fix for the complex problems plaguing the country’s security posture.

It may seem obvious, yet it hasn’t quite sunk in, Merklin says. “Everybody is looking for a quick fix. We want to believe our problems are easily solvable.”

Merklin is trying to turn around that thinking. She has delved into that mindset as well as the continuing challenges that make securing systems so hard, and she’s promoting an approach that centers on secure systems engineering with cyber resiliency at its core.