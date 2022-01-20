Arm’s vulnerability management program has legs

The WannaCry attack of 2017 was a wakeup call for Arm, a semiconductor IP company.

It took Arm more than two weeks to inoculate against the ransomware cryptoworm that was crippling systems worldwide, a response record that highlighted longstanding inadequacies in Arm’s ability to deal with vulnerabilities.

Tim Fitzgerald’s take was blunt: “The company’s ability to respond was really bad. The company [leaders] could see that that timeline was not OK. That instilled a small amount of panic in me as the new CISO.”

Fitzgerald joined Arm as its first CISO and senior vice president in September 2017, a position he says was created to recognize that the company needed both a more rigorous response to security events and a more mature security operation overall.

Fitzgerald has spent his tenure addressing both needs. He and his team are delivering measurable successes, with the showcase of his work being the development of vulnerability management operational excellence.

Putting attention on patching