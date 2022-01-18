Collective resilience: Why CISOs are embracing a new culture of openness

Security exec Chad Kliewer had heard the initial reports of the SolarWinds attack as news about it broke in December 2020, sympathetic to those companies first named as victims of the hack.

Soon after, he started getting messages from colleagues wanting to make sure he saw the latest news: His company, Pioneer Telephone Cooperative Inc., a small telecommunications company headquartered in Kingfisher, Okla., was listed, too.

For Kliewer, those early tip-offs from fellow security leaders alerting him to take action definitively proved the value of building information-sharing communities within the profession.

Kliewer is a member of CyberShare, an Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) for small broadband providers. He also belongs to InfraGard Oklahoma and the Communications Sector Coordinating Council (CSCC). And he has developed informal communities with other security leaders.

He admits that he once dismissed the importance of such groups, thinking he was too busy to engage with them and seeing little value in what they could provide.