Aligning security strategy with ESG objectives: The next big issue for CISOs

Matthew Miller, a principal in Cyber Services at KPMG, had a first-of-its-kind request from a client CISO this past year:

The CISO wanted advice on responding to a board member’s question about his views on ESG and whether he was focused on it.

It was a first for the CISO as well, Miller says.

Miller says he soon realized that this CISO was one of a small, but growing, number of security leaders becoming involved in their organization’s ESG work.

“It’s early, but that conversation has started to evolve and it’s not going away,” Miller says.