Using Perimeter Defense to Shield Your Network from Attacks

In honor of this week’s theme for Cybersecurity Month, Fight the Phish!, we are resharing this video about how to block incoming cybersecurity threats. A successful phishing campaign will download just the kind of malware that drives ransomware. Is your perimeter defense up to the challenge?

Learn how to recognize signs of compromise and stop the proliferation of attacks and malware that are known to drop ransomware before the encryption occurs and you receive the ransom note.

