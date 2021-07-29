Securing the Digital Infrastructure with Integrated Security Services

Many organizations are challenged with the evolving threat landscape, which continues to become much more sophisticated and harder to manage with isolated point products and disparate services. With the proliferation of new devices and billions of edges, customers are wanting technology solutions that are tied to integrated security services, helping to reduce the complexity of solution and services sprawl.

Fortinet is addressing this customer demand by expanding its security services options – which currently include FortiCare and FortiGuard – with FortiTrust, enabling a unified offering with one licensing model for flexible consumption options across networks, endpoints and clouds.

Expanding Fortinet’s Integrated Security Services Offerings

To further address customer demand for more integrated solutions, Fortinet is expanding its security services offerings with the introduction of FortiTrust. FortiTrust adds to Fortinet’s existing FortiCare and FortiGuardsecurity services portfolio. FortiCare services are available for all Fortinet Security Fabric products. FortiCare offers three levels of services, including Essential, Premium and Elite, all providing 24x7 technical support and timely issue resolution. FortiGuard Security Services provides organizations different services tied to their Fortinet devices, enabling coordinated and consistent real-time defense for the latest attacks. FortiGuard Security Services are tuned around different customer segments to include individual services for Enterprises, bundles for Commercial, and packages for SMBs.

FortiTrust’s initial security services portfolio includes FortiTrust Access and FortiTrust Identity. FortiTrust Identity offers cloud-based multi-factor authentication for identity verification. FortiTrust Identity complements FortiTrust Access, providing the necessary multi-factor authentication recommended for controlling application access. FortiTrust Access enables organizations to deploy zero trust network access (ZTNA) with user-based licensing.

ZTNA enables organizations to extend secure access controls to applications for any user, whether they are on or off the network. FortiTrust Access provides organizations services for ZTNA, including the ZTNA agent and the cloud-based orchestration. This further builds on Fortinet’s ZTNA solutions which uniquely identify and classify all users and devices seeking network and application access, regardless if users and their devices are on or off the network or applications are on-premises or in a cloud environment.

Redefining the Future of Security Services

FortiTrust expands on the Fortinet Security Fabric’s ability to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. It offers a unified service to secure the organization across any network, endpoint, or cloud with simplified consumption and one licensing model for all form factors. The expansion of Fortinet’s security services to include FortiTrust gives organizations the comprehensive and flexible protection they need to secure today’s hybrid and highly distributed networks.

Find out how the Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protection across an organization’s entire digital attack surface to deliver consistent security across all networks, endpoints, and clouds.