Click Happens: Endpoint Protection That Doesn’t Rely on Detection

Users can be induced to click on malicious content through fear, curiosity, or trust. The malware they invite onto their devices routinely evades detection by even the most sophisticated security products, making breaches inevitable. It is time for a different approach to endpoint security, applying the sound engineering principles of least privilege and strong isolation enabled by modern CPUs – protection that doesn’t rely on detection.

In this video, originally recorded for the February 2021 Cyber Security Summit, Ian Pratt, Global Head of Security Personal Systems at HP, explains how HP Wolf Security provides comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency that starts at the hardware level and extends across software and services.