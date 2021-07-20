View the Women’s Executive Leadership Panel Hosted by HP

In this video, you will learn from leading cybersecurity subject matter experts at the official Women’s Executive Leadership Panel hosted by HP on June 9, 2021 at the Cyber Security Summit. This exclusive discussion included top female leaders speaking about the latest threats companies face, as well as a focus on advancing women’s careers in executive leadership roles.

Participants included Joanna Burkey, CISO, HP; Lynn Dohm, Executive Director, WiCyS; Renee Wynn, former CIO, NASA; Meredith Harper, CISO, Eli Lily & Co.; Jessica Nye, Supervisory Agent, The FBI; and Megan Hutton, Marketing Director, Cyber Security Summit.