Disrupting the Cycle of Perpetual Vulnerability

More than 70% of enterprise breaches are triggered by users working with a PC.1 Of those breaches, more than 99% are executed through email, web, chat, or USB.2 And 99% of those require user engagement, meaning the user clicks or is phished by bad actors.3

But with HP Sure Click Enterprise,4 email, web, chat, and USB breaches are easily preventable. It provides a virtual safety net for PC users, even when unknown threats slip past other defenses. Hardware-enforced virtualization isolates high-risk content to protect user PCs, data, and credentials, rendering malware harmless, while IT gets actionable threat intelligence to help strengthen organizational security posture.

Current HP capabilities address six threat vectors for the enterprise:

Browsing

Microsoft Office products

PDFs

Email

Collaboration tools

Applications

The payload related to these attacks can result in ransomware, fileless malware, credential theft, infected executable files, and more.

In an attempt to mitigate these vectors, enterprises have implemented cloud, network, and endpoint controls, including cloud CASB and cloud AV along with network AV, sandboxing, and security analytics. On the endpoint front, enterprises have implemented endpoint antivirus programs, application whitelisting, and endpoint detection and response (EDR). To protect against those threat vectors and the downstream consequences, enterprises employ an average of 60 controls from the cloud down to the endpoint.

Even with this many controls used to prevent endpoint—and ultimately enterprise—infection, the enterprise is still just one click away from a breach. The technology is about 90%–95% effective, and that’s why breaches still occur. To make up the 5%–10%, Gartner suggests security awareness training, which is fine for general corporate hygiene, but no match against professional threat actors.

The reason the enterprise is just one click away from breach is the relationship between the end user and the malicious content. In science, specifically the concept of causality, one event (a cause) contributes to the production of another event (an effect). In cybersecurity—and specifically around Sure Click Enterprise—the cause is the user/ human error, and the effect is the consequences following an errant click.

By removing the cause, meaning the potential for human error, from the environment, ALL effects are eliminated. They are eliminated because of their dependency upon human behavior extending the attack sequence into the enterprise.

Sure Click Enterprise is what removes the cause from the equation. Sure Click Enterprise places each user task (e.g., opening an email attachment) in an isolated micro virtual machine (micro VM). This prevents malware from escaping the task it arrived in, so it can’t infect the user’s computer, or anything else on the network. And when the process is completed, the micro VM is destroyed, along with the malware. Best of all, user productivity is unaffected, as users don’t have to do anything differently to gain the threat containment benefit of Sure Click Enterprise.

Put an end to the cyberattack cycle

HP applies zero-trust principles to endpoint security to help customers stay ahead of modern threats with defense-grade, hardware-enforced isolation and containment technology.

As part of HP Wolf Enterprise Security services, HP Sure Click Enterprise keeps risky clicks contained using hardware-enforced micro VMs and advanced hypervisor technology to isolate email, applications, and browsers— safeguarding a user’s PC, identity, and network.

With simple deployment and advanced, defense-grade threat intelligence—no additional on-premises infrastructure or software purchase required—HP Sure Click Enterprise is ideal for businesses and government entities with more mature security operations.

