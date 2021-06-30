Using TLS to Avoid Detection is On the Rise

Leave it to industrious cybercriminals to find new ways to exploit old tools. The latest nefarious strategy is using TLS (Transport Layer Security) to avoid detection.

New research from Sophos finds 46% of malware communicating with a remote system over the Internet is utilizing TLS encryption to conceal communications and evade detection. That is more than a 100% increase in TLS-based malware communications compared to 23% in 2020, according to Sophos telemetry analysis.

TLS, also known as HTTPS, is a form of network traffic encryption that has grown in use over recent years, according to Dan Schiappa, Sophos Chief Product Officer. TLS has historically served as the underpinning for VPN technology. Due to its popularity and ability to retain privacy, however, HTTPS now represents an estimated 98% of web page visits. To no surprise, cyber criminals understand this and are using it to their advantage to hide in plain sight and evade detection while they drop malware and steal data.

“Now that TLS comprises so much of the Internet’s traffic, most companies don’t inspect it,” said Schiappa. “In the old days, if they were to use an encrypted tunnel, that would have been flagged. Now that it’s pretty much ubiquitous – it’s like looking for a needle in a pile of needles.”

This makes detecting malware attacks using this strategy just that much harder – and cyber criminals recognize that.

“Once a hacker gains access to a network they want to be as stealthy as possible,” said Schiappa. “Once they find a way in, they need to communicate with command and control. The gaping hole for businesses is when they don’t have network security capabilities to inspect that traffic and they are opening up fast path for attackers to communicate.”

While a typical firewall has visibility into traffic, most companies don’t have the ability to inspect traffic without hindering firewall performance, said Schiappa. Consequently, most organizations just simply turn it off – leaving them wide open to problems and breach.

