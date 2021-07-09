Anchoring Digital Trust with Real Identity

Now more than ever, digital trust is what makes the world go round. Why? Because the global pandemic has created a dramatic shift to online everything. At the same time, digital transformation has accelerated – what started as strategic plans were suddenly implemented overnight.

On top of all this, cyber fraudsters have become increasingly active and innovative. In this session, we’ll share real-world stories of how organizations around the world are rebuilding trust online by anchoring a user’s digital presence to their real identity.

Watch this informative session here.