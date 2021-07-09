Opinion

Anchoring Digital Trust with Real Identity

Real-world stories of how organizations around the world are rebuilding trust online.

istock 1256603011
istock

Now more than ever, digital trust is what makes the world go round. Why? Because the global pandemic has created a dramatic shift to online everything. At the same time, digital transformation has accelerated – what started as strategic plans were suddenly implemented overnight.

On top of all this, cyber fraudsters have become increasingly active and innovative. In this session, we’ll share real-world stories of how organizations around the world are rebuilding trust online by anchoring a user’s digital presence to their real identity. 

Watch this informative session here.

Related:

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.