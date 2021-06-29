STEMatch creates new cybersecurity education and career paths

The critical cybersecurity skills shortage is giving rise to innovative programs designed to bring into the field people who otherwise wouldn't or couldn't pursue the opportunity. STEMatch is one such program. “The purpose of STEMatch is to make the opportunities that are created by STEM education more visible, accessible and affordable for people that are underrepresented in our industry,” Chris Zannetos, creator of CSO50 recognized project STEMatch tells CSO.

The STEMatch program is a collaboration between private industry and academia to help solve the skills shortage currently afflicting the cybersecurity industry. Beyond that, it is the impressive and admirable passion project of a man who cares greatly about not only attracting more people into the cybersecurity community, but also giving those from lower-income or underrepresented communities the means and opportunities to succeed in the sector.

While the path to entry-level cybersecurity roles has been simplified in recent years with an increase in college/university programs, many adults either cannot afford the education fees or the time required to complete them. Zannetos considers the impactful, lasting solution to this problem to be a new education path—one that understands and addresses demand and supply issues behind the shortage of cybersecurity candidates and involves investment from various parties that derive real value from its success.

The STEMatch program reflects those ideals. It offers both early interaction with and education for young people around STEM subjects and a cheaper, more accessible and relevant path to entry-level cybersecurity jobs for adults who are unable to explore traditional routes into cybersecurity.

The origins of STEMatch