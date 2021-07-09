Mobile Worker Security or User Experience - How About Both?

Remote working is here to stay, even if how it looks will change over time. It's time to get serious about treating remote access as a primary means of accessing company resources, making security and end user experience compromises unrealistic.

Future-proofing your mobile worker strategy is critical – but with true Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and digital experience management (DEM), Palo Alto Networks is redefining cloud-delivered security for the next generation of mobile work.

Watch the session here.