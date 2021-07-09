How to Achieve Zero Trust Data Protection in the Cloud

As a critical building block of a true Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture, Zero Trust Data Protection delivers security based on context and continuous risk management, allowing conditional access controls to be defined based on data sensitivity, app risk, user behavior risk, and other factors.

Join Netskope and Anthem to learn why data protection is about context and how to manage data access based on who the user is and what the user is trying to do. We’ll explore how to apply Zero Trust principles to update ineffective approaches to DLP, protect data in the cloud, and make the right investments to achieve the most effective SASE architecture for networking and security.

Watch the video here.