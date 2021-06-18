Prevent Credential Theft

Phishing attacks are the most common source of cybersecurity breaches in business today, and employee credentials are a top target for these malicious actors. That’s because they are the key to unlocking many of the other security protocols put in place to protect your business. A correct user name and password combination is often all that stands between a cybercriminal and a company’s valuable intellectual property.

Spear phishing is particularly effective because it often exploits a positive behavior – the person’s desire to comply with security policies by providing or updating the very credentials that are supposed to keep them safe. It’s also tricky to stop because malicious websites are numerous and short-lived. Their content changes frequently to avoid accurate categorization.

Malicious phishing threats are constantly evolving and take many forms:

Spear phishing: scams targeting individuals by including their names, roles, or work processes

Whaling: aimed at company officers and often written as legal notices, customer complaints, or executive issues

Social engineering: disguised as appeals to human nature’s willingness to trust and be helpful • Inadvertent infection: sharing news or social media links that have been compromised

Phishing attacks are executed in numerous ways:

Phishing links in email messages

Targeted links or messages on social media platforms

Shared links in chat programs

HP Sure Click Enterprise1 helps stop credential theft by preventing the ability to enter passwords on credential harvesting websites after a user has clicked on a phishing link in an email, chat client, PDF, or other file. When a user visits a web site and is prompted to enter login credentials, Sure Click Enterprise utilizes the HP Threat Intelligence Service to conduct a reputation and domain analysis behind the scenes to determine the safety of the site. For legitimate, known safe sites, users will be free to enter their credentials as usual with no impediments from the software.

But if the site is a known phishing site, a warning window will appear over the page as the user attempts to enter their password, preventing the site from capturing their credentials. The software can be configured to then allow the user to either safely close the browser window, or proceed to view the site with all data-capture fields inactivated.

If a site has a low reputation, users are warned to check the site and avoid entering credentials, unless it is a known safe site to the user. Administrators can choose to block credential entry to these sites, or allow users the freedom to proceed, which will then whitelist the site on that user’s PC and remove the warning from future visits to prevent unneeded future productivity restrictions. All actions taken on known bad and low-reputation sites are recorded and reported to the Sure Click Controller for IT to review for threat and user behavior status.

1 HP Sure Click Enterprise is sold separately and requires Windows 8 or 10 and Microsoft Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Chromium or Firefox are supported. Supported attachments include Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and PDF files, when Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat are installed.