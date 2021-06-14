US Congress tees up ambitious cybersecurity agenda in the wake of supply chain, ransomware attacks

The Biden Administration has been thrown into a thicket of cybersecurity troubles in its first six months, forcing the White House to issue complex cybersecurity executive orders, directives and policy changes in rapid succession. Congress, meanwhile, is teeing up an ambitious cybersecurity agenda of its own, sparking hopes that the recent spate of cybersecurity crises might break through the partisan logjam that has increasingly blocked meaningful legislative action.

Last week, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and Rob Portman (R-OH), Ranking Member of the committee, to review recent high-profile ransomware attacks in the run-up to new legislation. Following Schumer’s directive, Peters and Portman sent a letter to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, asking the two officials to spell out within 30 days the legal authorities they think federal agencies need to combat ransomware attacks. Their responses could serve as the basis for new legislation to rein in ransomware.

Solarium commission recommendations, complex equities to consider

Representative Jim Langevin (D-RI), the co-chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC), a public-private initiative formed two years ago to help guide Congress on complex cybersecurity issues, hopes the Senate moves quickly on the Cyber Diplomacy Act, a CSC recommendation that passed the House in April. "I also hope the Senate will look carefully at the findings of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission about systemically important critical infrastructure. Recent ransomware incidents have made it clear we need a new governance structure for companies that perform vital national functions," he tells CSO.

Despite the almost universally recognized need for a new cybersecurity governance structure, some industry experts warn that lawmakers should carefully craft any new legislation to avoid imposing unnecessary burdens. "It's a complicated question and topic, and there are lots of different equities that need to be taken into account," Andy Ellis, former CSO at Akamai Technologies and current operating partner at YL Ventures, tells CSO. "I see people calling for punishments on people who pay a ransom, which I think is a disaster of an approach. I would much prefer to punish people who take ransom."

Around 115 cybersecurity-related bills in the offing

Although Schumer's nascent legislative push is the most high-profile initiative so far, around 115 pieces of legislation have already been introduced in the 117th Congress that directly deal either in whole or part with a broad spectrum of information security issues. These bills range from shoring up the digital integrity of America's pipelines to enhancing further the security of America's electoral system.

The current Congress kicked off cybersecurity-related legislation with its first bill, H.R. 1, the sprawling For the People Act. That bill contains several provisions related to the security of America's elections, including sections that address the need for information sharing between federal and state governments regarding cybersecurity threats to election systems and developing a national strategy and implementation plan to protect democratic institutions from cyberattacks and disinformation. However, the voting rights nature of the bill has aligned the Republicans in both the House and the Senate against H.R. 1, almost certainly dooming its chance of passing.

Other notable bills introduced early in the current Congress include:

Other bills passed by committee head to the full House

May saw a flurry of bipartisan bills reported out of the House Homeland Security Committee to address "a string of disturbing cyberattacks," including the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange server hacks, the Oldsmar water facility intrusion, and the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. These bills, which are slated to hit the full House next, include:

Since mid-May, other legislation with cybersecurity provisions has been introduced, including: