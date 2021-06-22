Securing Exchange Server

The exploitation of Exchange Server vulnerabilities has highlighted the importance of visibility for securing critical server infrastructure. Microsoft quickly patched the vulnerability, but there remain important points to note.

First, the type of server-side request forgery (SSRF) attacks that were used against Microsoft Exchange Server in this case can also target other public-facing services, possibly turning servers into new threat vectors that bypass your perimeter defenses. That reinforces that network visibility and decryption are central to securing public-facing infrastructure. Second, monitoring and securing Microsoft Exchange Server has unique challenges that administrators and security analysts should be aware of.

A note: the 2021 Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities are also being referred to as the ProxyLogon vulnerabilities. ProxyLogon is technically the name given specifically to CVE-2021-26855, but the name is being used in some cases to refer to a cluster of four vulnerabilities in MS Exchange Server.

Delays in Patching

While Microsoft released patches addressing the vulnerabilities on March 2, active attacks continued to take advantage of organizations that remained unpatched. Many of those attacks were traced back to Hafnium, a state-sponsored group operating in China.

Exchange Server vulnerabilities accounted for 35% of all incident investigations in spring 2021, according to a Talos quarterly report and reports of attackers leveraging unpatched instances of Exchange Server were reported as late as May 2021.

Identify Server-Side Request Forgery Attacks

In an SSRF attack, a malicious client sends a request to a server. That triggers the server to send another request; often a malicious request made to internal resources behind your network perimeter. When combined with other exploits, SSRF allows attackers to very quickly escalate privileges and move laterally within your infrastructure.

In many SSRF attacks the malicious traffic is encrypted, making decryption critical to identifying attacks.

SSRF attacks are only the latest example of the global trend towards attackers leveraging encryption to circumvent detection. Multiple sources estimate that approximately 70% of all malicious traffic in 2020 was encrypted. Some of the most common types of attacks use encryption, including:

Suspicious authentication activity (if LDAP is encrypted, a best practice for enterprises) Database access attempts & exfiltration Command and control communications Cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks SQL injection attacks

In the Microsoft Exchange Server SSRF attack and the attack scenarios listed above, decryption is necessary to detect and investigate the malicious activity. While many network security vendors claim to detect encrypted attacks using Encrypted Traffic Analytics (ETA) which analyzes network traffic telemetry, including the volume, frequency, and pattern of communications, this type of analysis works best for detecting known and derivative types of malware. ETA cannot detect the SSRF-style attacks used by cybercriminals in the Microsoft Exchange Server exploits.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) goes far beyond telemetry analysis and signatures, performing line-rate decryption of SSL/TLS 1.0 to 1.3-encrypted traffic, including cipher suites that support perfect forward secrecy (PFS). For encrypted, high-traffic-volume attacks, this level of visibility into encrypted sessions is critical.

Decryption is complex and computationally expensive. This is why many vendors don’t do it, especially those whose products are in-line. Providing visibility into encrypted traffic, while also protecting sensitive customer data, requires an approach that intentionally unites security and privacy––one that we at ExtraHop have worked very hard to achieve.

The Importance of Exchange Server Monitoring

Microsoft Exchange Server is an attractive target for attackers. Not only does it contain sensitive business data in its own right, but it can also be exploited to move laterally to other high value systems. As Microsoft says: “If compromised, Exchange servers provide a unique environment that could allow attackers to perform various tasks using the same built-in tools or scripts that admins use for maintenance.”

These kinds of “living-off-the-land” techniques are increasingly popular among threat actors today. Because they use legitimate Microsoft tools like PSExec and Windows Management Instrumentation rather than malicious code, they’re also less likely to be detected by traditional security controls. In the case of the 2021 Exchange attacks, threat actors have been stealing (dumping) passwords from the compromised servers, allowing them to move laterally across networks without being noticed.

This could potentially enable attackers to find and access customer databases for large-scale data theft, or to move through the network, deploying malware at strategic points for maximum impact, for example. This is why network-based behavioral detection is critical to Exchange Server security.

Behavior-Based Detection

Network detection and response (NDR) is your best option for finding threat actors that have already breached the perimeter. Unlike log or endpoint data, which can be turned off, evaded or modified, network traffic offers continuous visibility into the activity of adversaries. Monitoring network behaviors is also more effective than alternative approaches, as there are just a handful of ways to exfiltrate stolen data across the network.

Given that attackers are using legitimate tools or credentials to stay hidden, you must monitor for abnormal behavior at the network layer. This is where machine learning comes in. It’s a more effective way to detect malicious activity, with a much lower false-positive rate than signature-based intrusion detection systems (IDS).

Machine learning can understand what normal looks like, then spot anomalies in the behavior of individual devices as well as groups of peer devices. Strange and suspicious behavior will trigger an alert.

ExtraHop Reveal(x)

Advanced machine learning allows ExtraHop Reveal(x) to detect threats other tools miss. However, the truth is that not all machine learning-powered behavioral analysis is created equal. Our version offers benefits in three key areas:

1) Get better machine learning by extracting over 5,000 features from network traffic to feed into our algorithms. This includes fully parsing 70+ network protocols for behaviors and interactions such as database transaction methods, SQL queries, user behaviors, and much more. The more high-quality features, the more accurate the results should be.

2) Leverage the speed and scale of the cloud to continuously train and execute hundreds of machine learning models. This enhances Reveal(x) detection capabilities versus those that perform machine learning locally, with less compute power, and instantaneous updates.

3) Decrypt more, as mentioned above. This provides critical visibility into encrypted traffic up-to and including SSL/TLS 1.3, so Reveal(x) can access crucial Layer 7 application details.

According to Forrester, ExtraHop Reveal(x) customers benefit from a 50 percent shorter time to threat detection, and 84 percent decrease in time to threat resolution.

NDR and Stopping Advanced Threats

The new reality is that determined attackers are increasingly capable of breaching your perimeter—whether they have zero-day vulnerabilities to exploit or use one of any number of techniques. That’s why effective NDR featuring machine learning-powered behavioral analysis should be table stakes for today’s CISOs. The strategic challenge going forward is finding a provider that doesn’t merely tick the boxes on machine learning, but has a deep set of powerful capabilities to support enhanced detection and response.

These exploits are another in a string of high profile attacks which bring home the importance of monitoring attack behaviors that can be detected regardless of whether someone got in using a known vulnerability or a zero-day exploit.

