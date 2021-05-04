Closing the Cyber Skills Gap with Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA)

As digital innovation continues to transform and expand networks, much of the workforce now working remotely, and technologies like 5G making networks faster and more open, opportunities for threat actors have ballooned. This has made the chronic cybersecurity skills gap an even more glaring issue for many organizations—security teams are thin, short-staffed, and becoming ever-more strained. And individual users remain largely uninformed about how to spot digital threats or protect themselves and their devices. Luckily, Fortinet is dedicated to closing the cyber skills gap with our NSE Training Institute programs and Training Advancement Agenda.

The TAA is comprised of numerous training and education initiatives that emphasize supporting key groups—including young children, students, women, minorities, and veterans—to train or up-level cybersecurity professionals, cultivate a diverse talent pool, and improve cybersecurity knowledge around the world.

Training and Partnerships Diminish the Skills Gap

The NSE Training Institute has made great strides on advancing TAA’s global objectives by providing more and free access to training, developing cybersecurity career pathways, and connecting individuals to employers. It continues to grow globally, serving IT and security professionals as well as reaching out to underrepresented populations.

Partnering with Organizations

Fortinet also partners with organizations to find untapped talent for the cybersecurity industry. Some of these partnerships are singularly focused on recruiting and educating women and minorities, others with military veterans transitioning to civilian life, to provide them with training and certification opportunities and by networking and connecting them with the Fortinet employer ecosystem.

Recruiting Young Cyber Experts

In order to reach budding young cybersecurity experts, Fortinet’s Security Academy Program, supports more than 350 institutions in more than 85 different countries and territories, providing a wide range of training materials, testing, and certification services for students at all levels. These academic institutions range from students in K–12 to higher education.

Free Courses for All

In keeping with the vision of TAA, all the advanced NSE self-paced courses are now available for free to continue developing the world’s cyber workforce. And Fortinet’s free NSE courses have now achieved more than 1,000,000 registrations. First introduced in early 2020, NSE offers more than 30 technical courses on critical topics ranging from personal online security to cloud security to specific technologies such as SD-WAN.

Children Need to Be Cyber-aware, too

As our world becomes increasingly digital, children are being introduced to connected technology at a younger and younger age. Fortinet’s “Cyber Safe: A Dog’s Guide to Internet Security,” co-authored by Renee Tarun, Deputy CISO at Fortinet, was created to introduce children 7 to 12 to online safety. The book provides an easy-to-understand introduction to the possible dangers for children connecting online for school, video games, streaming shows, and more. The book also includes a guide for parents with details on what they should be looking out for when their children are online.

Expert Training via Global Training Centers

Fortinet Authorized Training Centers (ATCs) provide a global network of training facilities that deliver expert-level training in local languages. We have more than 80 ATCs worldwide and continuing to expand the locations of our training center partners to further the NSE training reach. Fortinet’s ATCs teach in 72 countries and territories and can deliver training and local cultural support in 22 different languages.

Conclusion

Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda was created to fill the critical gap in cybersecurity knowledge that needs to go hand-in-hand with our increasingly digital society. It starts by extending the global impact of the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, leveraging offerings from various programs and working with critical partners to close the cyber skills gap. Through our global partnerships, ample free training, industry-recognized certifications, and career recruitment opportunities, Fortinet hopes to train and inspire new and diverse talent to join us in the fascinating, and increasingly essential world of cybersecurity. The goal of the TAA is to build a robust, equitable, and inclusive pipeline of security professionals to close the cyber skills gap to create a safer, more secure digital future.

Find out more about Fortinet’s NSE Training Institute programs, including the Certification Program, Security Academy Program and Veterans Program, which provide critical cybersecurity training and education to help solve the cyber skills gap and prepare the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow.