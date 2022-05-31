US CSO50 2022 awards showcase world-class security strategies

The CSO50 awards recognize security projects that demonstrate outstanding thought leadership and business value.

The awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts, and academics. It is an opportunity for security leaders to share with their peers the risk and security innovations that led the way to greater success for their organizations.

Honorees will be recognized in-person at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in National Harbor, MD from September 19-21, 2022. Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives who will showcase demonstrable business value in their projects from AI and application security to zero trust.

Congratulations to this year's winners!

2021 CSO50 award winners

ABM Industries

Accenture

Adobe

Aflac

Amgen

Amyris

Ashland

Avanade

Banco BMG

Bank of America

Carrier

Carrier Global

Cisco

City of Seguin, Texas

Code42

Community Healthcare System

Cox Automotive

Cummins

Gates

Genpact

Hong Kong Baptist University

ICON Plc

Invitae

Ittihad International Investment LLC

Kraken

Marken

Microsoft Corporation

MS Society

National Cybersecurity Alliance

OCS Group (India) Pvt. Ltd

PSA International Pte Ltd

RunBuggy Inc.

SAP SE

The Kroger Company

The MITRE Corporation

TIAA

United Airlines

United Nations Development Programme

Wesco International, Inc.

World Fuel Services

Zoom Video Communications

Zurich North America

*Some companies have multiple winning projects.