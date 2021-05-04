CSO50 2021 awards showcase world-class security strategies

The CSO50 awards recognize security projects that demonstrate outstanding thought leadership and business value.
The awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts, and academics. It is an opportunity for security leaders to share with their peers the risk and security innovations that led the way to greater success for their organizations.
Winners will be recognized at the annual CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place November 16-18, 2021. The conference will focus on how organizations are reimagining risk, showcasing stories of resilience and innovation. Winning projects and initiatives will be featured in lively sessions discussing the most important challenges facing security leaders today.
Congratulations to this year's winners!
2021 CSO50 award winners
- Accenture
- Adobe
- ADP
- Aflac
- The Allstate Corporation
- Arm Ltd
- Atlassian
- Avery Dennison
- Carrier
- Cisco
- Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut
- DocuSign
- ecobee
- Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC)
- FedEx
- Florida State University
- GENPACT
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Infosys Limited
- Intel Corporation
- JetBlue Airways
- KraftHeinz
- Lexmark International
- Los Angeles World Airports
- ManpowerGroup
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Mr. Cooper
- NetFortris
- Nexteer Automotive
- NJ TRANSIT
- Parrot Drones
- Parsons Corporation
- PCM Trials
- PVH
- Q2
- Relativity
- Saudi Aramco
- Snowflake
- Southwest Gas Corporation
- State of Kansas: Office of Information Technology Services
- STEMatch
- Tanium
- TIAA
- United Nations Development Programme
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Waverley Borough Council
- Western Governors University
- Wolters Kluwer
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc.