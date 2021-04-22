8 things CISOs want to hear from XDR vendors

Now that we are within a month of the RSA conference, the security diaspora must prepare itself for a cacophony of hyperbole around three industry initiatives: Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), eXtended Detection and Response (XDR), and zero trust.

Yup, all three areas are innovative and extremely promising, but a bit overwhelming as well. Look for more from me on SASE and zero trust in the coming weeks. For now, we'll focus on XDR.

ESG research indicates that 83% of organizations will increase threat detection/response spending in 2021—a clear indication that current tools and techniques are inadequate. XDR could capitalize on this market demand but only if vendors can cut through industry embellishment and really connect with security professionals. Look for XDR vendors need to come to virtual RSA with clear communications around: