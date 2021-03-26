The race to secure 5G

Increased bandwidth and lower latency create the opportunity to develop ecosystems that can transform entire industries. The combination of IoT, 5G, cloud, data analytics, quantum computing, and AI paves the way for new and improved products and services in the energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics industries, to name a few.

5G also offers the foundation for a robust IoT ecosystem that will allow enterprises to harness data in unprecedented ways and enable governments to offer improved services to their constituents. By 2023, there will be more than one billion 5G connections, according to forecasts from International Data Corporation (IDC). Key drivers such as ever-increasing online content consumption, expanded reliance upon IoT devices, and the popularity of cloud gaming mean this rapid growth will continue for the foreseeable future.

But for 5G to be the success story that many envision, a variety of risks need to be addressed and mitigated.

New technologies, new risks, new requirements

CISOs will need to adopt a holistic, risk-based approach to 5G security and continuously monitor the maturity of their 5G security implementations. Whether serving telecom operators, digital service providers, IoT vendors or any part of an ecosystem that incorporates 5G technologies, CISOs should be aware of the risks and compliance needs, incorporate them in their risk register, and manage them.

Risk management should be embedded in any digital transformation project that involves 5G in order to tackle risks in timely fashion, avoid hidden costs or, even worse, make inefficient and irreversible decisions in sensitive areas, such as vendor selection and diversification or architectural design.