Implementing Unified Security with an Open Fabric Ecosystem

As the digital attacks surface continues to rapidly expand, customers are seeking to achieve integrated security that can keep pace with the growing attack surface. Utilizing various IT solutions in isolation is not enough to address the critical gaps that contribute to increased security risks. Lack of integration and automation across products hinders visibility and further introduces network complexities for IT and security departments. Enterprise deployments often involve up to 30+ point products from various security vendors. Independent and isolated systems may not share threat intelligence or coordinate security policy actions to respond to fast-moving cyberthreats, resulting in greatly reduced overall security effectiveness.

The Fortinet Security Fabric is designed to connect traditionally disparate security solutions into a unified framework, allowing quick adaptation to the evolving IT Infrastructure. Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem provides participating partners with an array of industries to seamlessly integrate their solutions with the Security Fabric, thus extending the benefits of the Security Fabric through pre-validated and documented joint solutions with advanced security.

Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem and Fabric-Ready Partners

Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem is one of the largest cybersecurity ecosystems in the industry, having integrated over 400 technologies. These ecosystem integrations enable threat intelligence sharing to detect, monitor, block, and remediate attacks across the entire attack surface, ensuring rapid and coordinated policy enforcement. The integration platform approach helps streamline and automate security, enabling customers to rapidly and effectively respond to today’s most sophisticated threats.

Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program plays a key role in the Open Fabric Ecosystem. The Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program acts as the enabler and brings the community of technology alliance partners together to deliver powerful complementary solutions in the Open Fabric Ecosystem. Partners are provided with program infrastructure, resources, and tools to integrate with the Security Fabric, develop joint solutions, and become part of the ecosystem. Fortinet’s open ecosystem approach extends the capabilities of the Security Fabric to the Fabric-Ready partner solutions and enables integration of new solutions into the Fabric.

Maximizing Customer Value with Security Fabric Integrations

There are a number of benefits to customers who are able to take advantage of the Fortinet Security Fabric’s extensive integrations with leading organizations. Below is an overview of the types of integrated ecosystem solutions available to customers:

Fabric Connectors: Fortinet-developed deep integrations into technology partner platforms that automate operations, policies, and processes.

Fabric APIs: Partner-developed Fabric API integrations for a broad range of ecosystem solutions to secure the entire digital attack surface.

Fabric DevOps: Community-driven set of security automation and orchestration tools and scripts developed by Fortinet, partners, and customers.

Extended Fabric Ecosystem: Threat intelligence sharing collaborations and other vendor technology integrations.

Customers can deploy the integrated ecosystem solutions to best fit and secure their infrastructure while preserving their existing security investments. These integrated solutions provide customers with effective security through threat intelligence sharing and coordinated policy enforcement across products. Ecosystem solutions are pre-validated, enabling customers to make purchase decisions with more confidence and gain faster time to deployment with reduced systems integrations costs. Ecosystem solutions extend the benefits of the Security Fabric, and are a testament to the openness of the Security Fabric and the inclusive philosophy of the Fabric-Ready Partner Program.

For more information on Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program and how to become a Fabric-Ready partner, visit here.