4 ways COVID-19 has changed security hiring forever

On March 13, 2020 the COVID-19 virus was declared a national emergency. Since that time, there have been approximately 28.5 million confirmed U.S. cases of the virus, resulting in over 517,000 deaths, and in December the disease rose to be the leading cause of death for Americans.

This month, the country welcomed a third vaccine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the race is now on to get all U.S. adults vaccinated by the end of May. This is certainly great news for companies eager to get employees back in the workplace—and for workers who have found it challenging to do their jobs remotely.

While it remains to be seen how work and life will play out in a post-pandemic world, many organizations have already experienced the future when it comes to hiring and managing information security professionals. The results have been both good and bad for all concerned, but collectively they have changed the hiring game permanently.

Here are the top trends reshaping the recruitment and management of information security pros, and what those workers want and need from a job.

Remote work increases the odds of a perfect-fit hire