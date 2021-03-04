Clubhouse app raises security, privacy concerns

Social media app Clubhouse has been on the market for less than one year and it’s already facing privacy-related court filings and fallout from a user data leak that has been exploited, in which a user recorded and shared private conversations, user login information, and metadata to another website.

What is Clubhouse?

Frequented by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, Ashton Kutcher and others, Clubhouse provides chat rooms that users can join for open conversation. Since famous people are on the service, marketers want to be there, too, with marcomm notables like Guy Kawasaki and Seth Godin joining the club. Brands like Milk Bar, Kool-Aid, and Politico have created profiles and, in December, Clubhouse even started an official influencer program.

Clubhouse security risks

As marketers increasingly get on board, the security risk their usage presents to the enterprise also grows. Marketing has always been a difficult department for many security teams to cooperate with: Their role is to share data, while security’s is intrinsically to protect data and in some cases hold it back. As the two departments work together to keep information safe, what about Clubhouse do security professionals need to know?