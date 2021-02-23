A New Model for Defeating Cyberattacks and Reducing Costs

We live in a world where the question is no longer whether your company will experience a data breach, but when. Hardly a day goes by that you don’t hear about a major data breach or a new cyberattack that is making headlines — and the costs associated with these security events continue to mount.

As IBM points out in its benchmark report, 2020 Cost of Data Breach Report, the potential costs of a data breach can be significant:1

Average cost per stolen record: $150

Average cost of lost business: $1.52 million

Average cost per data breach: $3.86 million (may be significantly higher depending on industry)

The study also points out that the leading cause of these costly and potentially damaging events is malicious or criminal activity. Many enterprises are spending billions of dollars every year on network and endpoint security defenses — often to no avail, as data breaches persist and accelerate. The most common and effective way for cybercriminals to target data of interest is to compromise vulnerable endpoints and use them as launchpads for advanced threat campaigns. According to a recent Ponemon Institute survey, 68% of respondents say the frequency of attacks against endpoints is increasing and detection is difficult.2 Old-school detection and blocking defenses have proven to be ineffective at defeating these targeted attacks.

To stand a chance at defeating highly sophisticated and well-funded cybercriminals, we have to think differently. The only surefire way to protect users and safeguard sensitive data both on and off the network is to defend the endpoint itself. A revolutionary way of protecting the endpoint is called for — a game-changing model built around isolation and micro-virtualization.

This article provides a compelling business case for isolation technology, detailing how you can leverage this technology to improve security, decrease operational costs, and reduce the likelihood of a costly breach at your organization. With a typical payback period of six to 18 months, it is easy to justify advanced isolation technology to business owners concerned about the bottom line.

A New Generation of Cyberattacks

Although enterprises face run-of-the-mill viruses, Trojans, and worms, IT teams now are combating a new class of advanced threats that sails right past traditional security defenses. Over the past half-decade, there has been a paradigm shift in the way attackers penetrate corporate networks. Rather than targeting servers of interest directly, cybercriminals primarily attack Microsoft Windows endpoint devices. Once compromised, these devices can serve as launchpads for advanced persistent threat (APT) campaigns, which can spread through the network, exploiting servers where valuable data can be exfiltrated.

Sure Click Enterprise — A Revolutionary Approach to Endpoint Security

HP Security – Sure Click Enterprise has transformed endpoint security with an innovative approach that leverages leading-edge isolation and micro-virtualization technology. Sure Click Enterprise’s isolation technology helps enterprises defeat cyberattacks; streamline IT processes; free users to click on anything, anywhere, without getting compromised; and dramatically reduce costs.

Sure Click Enterprise’s isolation approach far exceeds the capabilities of detection and blocking technologies like antivirus, whitelisting, web gateways, and sandboxes. It defends the endpoint by isolating all content for each task — including threats — through breakthrough micro-virtualization technology that leverages CPU hardware technology.

Advanced isolation technology creates a micro-virtual machine (micro-VM) for vulnerable user tasks such as web browsing and opening untrusted documents. After the task is complete, the micro-VM is discarded in milliseconds — and along with it, any malware that may be present. These operations are isolated from the host operating system, eliminating the need for any type of detection or behavioral analysis — and the possibility of compromise. All this occurs automatically, with minimal impact on the user experience. Additionally, because IT spends much less time chasing false positives, patching, and remediation, Sure Click Enterprise pays for itself within a short period of time.

Learn more about Sure Click Enterprise here.

1 How Much Would a Data Breach Cost Your Business?

2 The Third Annual Study on the State of Endpoint Security Risk

Read Part II: Measuring HP Sure Click Enterprise’s Return on Investment