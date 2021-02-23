Measuring HP Sure Click Enterprise’s Return on Investment

HP Security – Sure Click Enterprise has transformed endpoint security with an innovative approach that leverages leading-edge isolation and micro-virtualization technology. Sure Click Enterprise’s isolation technology helps enterprises defeat cyberattacks; streamline IT processes; free users to click on anything, anywhere, without getting compromised; and dramatically reduce costs.

Sure Click Enterprise’s isolation approach far exceeds the capabilities of detection and blocking technologies such as antivirus, whitelisting, web gateways, and sandboxes. It defends the endpoint by isolating all content for each task — including threats — through breakthrough micro-virtualization technology that leverages CPU hardware technology.

Advanced isolation technology creates a micro-virtual machine (micro-VM) for vulnerable user tasks such as web browsing and opening untrusted documents. After the task is complete, the micro-VM is discarded in milliseconds — and along with it, any malware that may be present. These operations are isolated from the host operating system, eliminating the need for any type of detection or behavioral analysis — and the possibility of compromise. All this occurs automatically, with minimal impact on the user experience. Additionally, because IT spends much less time chasing false positives, patching, and remediation, Sure Click Enterprise pays for itself within a short period of time.

Let’s take a look at the factors that contribute to ROI for a typical enterprise-wide Sure Click Enterprise deployment, including sample ROI analyses for two HP Security customers. This will help demonstrate how Sure Click Enterprise pays for itself in less than a year.

Financial costs

Costs associated with Sure Click Enterprise deployments include:

Sure Click Enterprise licensing

Labor involved in deploying Sure Click Enterprise

Training employees to use Sure Click Enterprise

Annual maintenance plans, including software updates and access to technical support

Financial gains

Costs that can be avoided as a result of deploying the Sure Click Enterprise solution include:

IT labor involved with reimaging Microsoft Windows PCs and laptops after they’ve become infected with malware

Lost worker productivity while employees are sitting on the sidelines waiting for their computers to be fixed

Forensic costs of investigating endpoint cyberattacks

Incremental out-of-band (emergency) patching on endpoint devices outside of regular monthly or quarterly patching cycles

In the event of a breach where confidential data (e.g., credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, software source code, hospital records) is exfiltrated, some of the financial costs are amplified. In these scenarios, the following costs would be avoided with Sure Click Enterprise:

Lost revenue from current and potential customers because of a lack of trust following a data breach

Fines associated with violating PCI, HIPAA, or other regulations

Legal fees associated with defending class-action lawsuits filed by customers and/or partners

Cost of notifying customers that a data breach has occurred

Public relations costs associated with “containing” bad press following a successful data breach

Sample Sure Click Enterprise Customer ROI Calculations

To illustrate potential ROI of an enterprise-class Sure Click Enterprise deployment, two Sure Click Enterprise customers were interviewed to assess the financial costs and gains of their deployments. The results are compelling.

World’s largest payroll processor

This company has more than 50,000 endpoints protected by Sure Click Enterprise software. A security operations center (SOC) analyst at the company confirmed an average of 16 labor hours is spent investigating and analyzing each compromised endpoint, plus another 40 minutes per false-positive endpoint security alert.

Figure 1 compares the financial costs associated with acquiring and deploying Sure Click Enterprise software against the financial gains associated with recuperating costs that typically would be incurred if Sure Click Enterprise software were not present. As you can see, there is a modest ROI during the first year, but when you compare all the financial costs and gains for the first three years, the company expects to achieve a three-year ROI of 265%.

HP Figure 1: Payroll processing customer's ROI for first three years.

Of course, the financial gains in Figure 1 do not incorporate the significant costs averted from a successful data breach (potentially millions of dollars), as there are too many variables to capture, including the size of the data breach and the value of the data that was exfiltrated. However, the operational financial gains alone dwarf the costs associated with the Sure Click Enterprise investment in the second year and beyond.

HP Figure 2: The payroll processing company’s payback period is 11 months.

Figure 2 illustrates the payback period for the payroll processor’s Sure Click Enterprise investment — the number of months when the cumulative financial gains outweigh the cumulative financial costs. In this case, the company expects to recuperate its up-front Sure Click Enterprise investment after just 11 months. Ongoing annual Sure Click Enterprise expenses correspond to annual maintenance fees, which provide the company with software updates and technical support.

As you can see in Figure 2, after the first year of investing in Sure Click Enterprise, the company’s ROI will continue to grow as the cost of annual maintenance pales in comparison to the cost of investigating and remediating endpoint security breaches.

Financial services firm

This financial services firm has 45,000 endpoints that will be protected by Sure Click Enterprise endpoint software. An SOC analyst was interviewed to ascertain the company’s cost of mitigating endpoint security incidents. Here, the analyst estimates the company spends approximately 24 labor hours analyzing each compromised endpoint.

Figure 3 illustrates the projected ROI for the company’s Sure Click Enterprise deployment for the first three years. Unlike the payroll processor, the financial services firm’s financial costs exceed its anticipated gains in year one, but that gap quickly is closed in year two and beyond as the company reaps the benefits of its Sure Click Enterprise solution. In this case, the financial services company projects its three-year ROI at 178%.

HP Figure 3: ROI for financial services customer over the first three years.

Conclusion

Sure Click Enterprise affords enterprises a fresh new approach to tackling a serious dilemma facing every enterprise IT security team. By eradicating the vulnerabilities advanced threats are designed to exploit after each internet-facing computing task is complete, Sure Click Enterprise effectively eliminates the attack surfaces of endpoints, which usually are the initial targets of APTs and other advanced threat campaigns. After a short payback period of six to 18 months, you will reap the financial benefits of your investment, allowing you to refocus critical IT resources on what matters most — growing your business.

