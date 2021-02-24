Inrupt offers a standard for controlling data and identity on the web

The music industry occasionally puts together a supergroup assembled from the best musicians who are both looking for a second act and carrying more than a flicker of star power in their back pocket. Some like Paul McCartney even bring a knighthood to the mix. The computer industry often does the same thing, although given the way that startups bloom and die, the supercoders are sometimes looking for their fifth, twelfth or maybe even thirtieth act.

Inrupt is one of those supergroups. Sir Tim Berners-Lee assembled a team to tackle one of the gnarliest in the foundation of what used to be known simply as the World Wide Web. Berners-Lee is, after all, known first for nurturing the HTML format and HTTP protocols that begat all the fractious chaos that we think of as the internet.

The rest of the team is also impressive. Bruce Schneier, a well-known cryptographer and privacy expert, and John Bruce, former CEO and cofounder of Resilient, are just two of the big names who bring a depth of knowledge and, no doubt, the ability to recruit the best talent. All have been top contributors to the evolution of the digital world and bring a wealth of trust.

What is Inrupt?

The Inrupt vision is that data can float independently around the web in bundles called pods. Any application could request access to the pod from anywhere, saving it from storing the data locally. This alone could save developers from the expense of the disk storage while also reducing the inconsistencies that can emerge when multiple copies of records aren’t kept in tight synchrony.