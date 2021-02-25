XDR is coming: 5 steps CISOs should take today

According to ESG research on The Impact of XDR in the Modern SOC, improving detection of advanced cyberthreats is the highest priority for enterprise security operations, with 83% of organizations planning to increase threat detection and response spending over the next 12 to 18 months. This is no surprise: threat detection and response is always a high priority.

Unfortunately, the data reveals something else as well.

Despite spending millions of dollars on cybersecurity technology over the past few years, most organizations still can’t detect or respond to cyberattacks in a reasonable timeframe. It’s also fair to say that things are getting worse—just ask any organization using SolarWinds for network monitoring.

Recognizing the need for better mousetraps, the security technology industry is proposing eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) as a possible solution. I posted a blog about XDR last June where I defined the term and speculated on how the market would develop. As I suspected at the time, XDR innovation has steadily progressed, and I expect big things from the supply side for the remainder of the year.

To be clear, XDR is still an emerging technology, not a panacea. Nevertheless, there’s a lot of industry innovation and investment going into XDR, and it may help organizations bolster security analytics efficacy, streamline security operations, and anchor their SOCs with a tightly integrated security operations and analytics platform architecture (SOAPA).