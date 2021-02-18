Data loss prevention (DLP) is an increasingly popular solution in toolkits of enterprise information security teams. However, the criteria for choosing DLP systems are often blurred and resemble a checklist for buying an antiseptic. As a result, they pick a brand that employs more intrusive advertising and promises bells and whistles, all with an appealing price tag.

The caveat is that these systems deliver plenty of features that aren’t listed in marketing brochures. The cost of a wrong choice here is much higher than when buying household chemicals. Infosec experts are better off scrutinizing the characteristics beyond a formal comparison of available functions.

Nowadays, many DLP systems offer different sophistication levels to choose from. An extra feature mentioned in the comparison table is always a lure, but it does not necessarily mean that the perk will meet the customer’s expectations. In the rush to launch their products, some software publishers neglect to ensure proper quality, user experience, and reliability.

The main advantage of a technologically mature enterprise solution is that the vendor can properly maintain it and release new functionality. DLP systems are typically selected based on a three- or five-year planning horizon, so compliance with current requirements is not the only selection criterion. You need to understand where the vendor is heading and predict what tasks and problems your company might face down the road.

The following considerations will point you in the right direction in terms of understanding how good the solution is and whether your investment will get you a product that fully meets fundamental enterprise software standards.