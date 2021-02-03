How to Improve Your Organization’s Cyber Hygiene

Basic cyber hygiene is the foundation for any good cybersecurity program. Tony Sager, VP and Chief Evangelist, at the Center for Internet Security (CIS), recently defined basic cyber hygiene as Implementation Group 1 (IG1) of the CIS Controls.

The CIS Controls are a prescriptive, prioritized, and simplified set of cybersecurity best practices. They are used and developed by thousands of cybersecurity experts around the world. The safeguards included in IG1 represent basic cyber hygiene for any organization and can help protect organizations from all five of the top attack vectors. Organizations that have access to more resources can implement all of the CIS Controls.

The Tool IT Security Teams Need

The idea of implementing the CIS Controls can seem daunting, but one tool in particular makes this effort easier on IT security teams. The CIS Controls Self Assessment Tool makes the powerful security guidance of the CIS Controls easier for teams to implement, track, and document progress. Organizations can collaborate across teams with a built-in workflow to answer a set of questions based on the selected Implementation Group. The answers to the questions generate an overall score that shows how well an organization has implemented the CIS Controls. Progress is tracked over time and compared to industry average scores.

Thousands of organizations have already made the move from traditional spreadsheet tracking of CIS Controls implementation to take advantage of the CIS self-assessment tool. Now, CIS has introduced CIS CSAT Pro, which offers new features and benefits.

Features that Make Implementing the CIS Controls Easier

Users can opt in to share data anonymously in order to compare their scores to industry or other peer group averages.

Create multiple organization trees. This feature provides greater flexibility in how to track organizations, sub-organizations, and assessments.

Create multiple concurrent assessments in the same organization or sub-organization.

Assign users to different roles for different organizations/sub-organizations. For instance, a user can be an Organization Admin for some organizations, while being assigned limited access to other organizations, and be given no role in still other organizations.

Separate roles within an organization. A user can be given access to work on all parts of an organization’s assessments without being given an administrative role in that same organization.

Enjoy a simplified scoring process. Rather than requiring four scores per Sub-Control, CSAT Pro uses a simplified scoring method. It streamlines the process by only requiring one score per Sub-Control.

Organizations that already started assessments in the free version of CIS CSAT can easily export those assessments and import them into CIS CSAT Pro. Implementation scores carry over.

Overall, CIS CSAT Pro gives users greater control over their data, while providing greater flexibility in how they manage users, organizations, and assessments within the tool. It can help organizations improve their cyber defense program, regardless of their size or resources.

This powerful tool identifies well-implemented safeguards from the CIS Controls and highlights areas for improvement. This understanding is extremely useful to help organizations decide where to devote their limited cybersecurity resources.

How to Access CIS CSAT Pro

CIS CSAT Pro is available through CIS SecureSuite Membership. Members also have access to CIS-CAT Pro, a configuration assessment tool for the CIS Benchmarks, as well as other resources. The addition of CIS CSAT Pro now allows Members to effectively assess their implementation of both CIS Benchmarks and CIS Controls.

Learn more about CIS SecureSuite Membership