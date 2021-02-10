How to harden Microsoft Edge against cyberattacks

I’m old enough to remember the screeching sound of a modem as it connected to the internet. Now we hold in our pockets more technology than I used with Netscape Navigator and Altavista to explore the World Wide Web, and web browsers have become the portal through which we access most of our critical apps and services. As we enter the era of cloud computing and the end of Adobe Flash, it’s time for enterprises to not only standardize on a web browser, but to ensure that your settings and deployments are secure as they can be.

Standardizing on the Chromium-based Edge browser

For many years we’ve had to install multiple browsers because vendors did not support built-in browsers, or they targeted their applications for one browser. With Chrome-based Edge, it’s possible to go back to a single browser without your application ecosystem suffering ill effects.

Microsoft has released a Security baseline for Microsoft Edge version 85. It has also provided the Microsoft Security Compliance Toolkit 1.0, which includes information and recommendations. With this kit you can use Group Policy or scripts to better harden your Edge browser against threats.