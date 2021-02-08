6 top security technologies to protect remote workers

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but many companies are signaling that they may never go back to requiring all employees to come to the office each day. The ability to work from anywhere, once just for traveling sales teams and outliers, might become the dominant option for many people.

Before this can happen, companies must lay a more secure foundation for remote collaboration. The tools that supported occasional access for road warriors must be extended and enhanced to carry the data for all the company’s workflow. The first job must be to ensure that the bits flow securely. These are the basic security tools and technologies to support remote workers.

TLS certificates

When employees log in remotely, they should use encrypted connections. Make sure websites have updated TLS certificates and the sites use HTTPS for all communications. Installing certificates to enable encrypted web connections couldn’t be easier thanks to the efforts of projects like Let’s Encrypt. Certificates offering more elaborate guarantees like organization are found with other certificate authorities like DigiCert, GeoTrust and Comodo. Many cloud providers and colocation services will resell certificates.

Zero trust