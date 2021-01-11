US bulk energy providers must now report attempted breaches

One of the most pernicious aspects of the far-reaching and potentially devastating SolarWinds supply chain hack is that it successfully evaded detection for at least ten months by hiding inside seemingly normal software operations. The hack of SolarWinds’ Orion product enabled Russian actors to embed surveillance malware into widely used management software. It pushed the so-called SUNBURST malware deep into public and private networks using the invisibility cloak of ordinary activity, causing no harm or disruption as it silently operated.

The SolarWinds hack is largely considered a turbo-charged nation-state espionage campaign. Most experts, however, won’t rule out that out the possibility that the Russian intelligence team behind the breach weren’t also paving the way for attacks that could damage operations. One of the biggest concerns about the hack’s impact is how it affected the nation’s power grid.

New regulations aimed at spotting attempted compromises in the power grid that don’t cause damage, like SolarWinds, went into effect on January 1, 2021. It’s not at all clear that the new requirements will help the energy industry spot these kinds of attacks.

Power companies likely compromised by SolarWinds

Early reports indicate that more than a dozen unnamed critical infrastructure companies in the electric, oil, and manufacturing industries ran the tainted malware, along with three critical infrastructure OEM (original equipment manufacturing) suppliers. Some of the infections spread beyond ordinary IT infrastructure into the infected companies' operational technology or industrial control components. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert last month saying infrastructure entities were “compromised” by the SolarWinds hack.